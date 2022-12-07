Eddie Jones sacked by England

Pic:Reuters]

The England rugby side will soon have a new coach.

This is after Eddie Jones was sacked this morning, leaving the team without a head coach nine months before the Rugby World Cup.

Forwards coach Richard Cockerill will take over the running of the team on an interim basis.

Jones departs after a dismal year of results, with only five wins from 12 Tests in 2022.

The 62-year-old won three Six Nations titles in his seven years in charge and led the team to the 2019 World Cup final, which they lost to South Africa.

The Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney praised Jones’ huge contribution to English rugby.

According to the BBC, the RFU said it will now conclude the long-term work it has been undertaking on coach succession planning with a full-time appointment set to be announced in the near future.

England will host Scotland in the opening round of the 2023 Six Nations on February 4th.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Wales sacked former Flying Fijians and Fiji 7s coach Wayne Pivac and announced Warren Gatland as its new coach.