Eastern Saints upset Tabadamu

Eastern Saints started strong in the third leg of the Fun Flavor Super Sevens Series.

The side created an upset this morning defeating Tabadamu 12-10 at Nadovu Park in Lautoka.

Police Blue also started well with a 21-12 win over Jerry Tuwai’s Heart Barbarians.

Article continues after advertisement

In other results, Raiwasa Taveuni 19- 7 Devo Babas, Dominion Brothers 25-14 Island Magic, Army 12-7 Fire, Uluinakau 12-5 Wadigi Salvo.