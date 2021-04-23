Eastern Saints adapting to new leadership

The departure of founder and Coach Seremaia Bai left a void in the Eastern Saints rugby team.

Bai left his young Eastern Saints team who are battling in the Escott Shied to take up the role as head coach for Tailevu rugby in the Skipper Provincial Cup.

Captain Sakiusa Delailoa Waqa says with the new leadership, the players are trying their best to adapt to the game plans.

“It’s just all in the mindset of the boys. This is nothing new, we’ve been training from October, November last year. The game plan, nothing has changed from last year, the boys still know what to do, and they know their jobs.”

Waqa says the two new coaches have been with the team from last season and it is a matter of mentally adapting to their coaching philosophy.

The Eastern Saints like other teams are doing their own training in line with the COVID-19 restrictions.