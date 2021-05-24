Early wake-up call for Moana Pasifika

Moana Pasifika was offered a wake-up call in its Super Rugby Pacific pre-season clash last night.

The new comers were schooled by the Chiefs 61-7 at Mt Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand.

Moana Pasifika acquitted themselves well in patches throughout the game but consistency wavered which resulted in an inability to capitalize on chances afforded to them.

The side showed plenty of heart defensively early but weren’t helped by the flurry of infringements they conceded themselves.

Chiefs showed off their experience with tries to Bryn Gatland, Leni Apisai, Laghlan McWhannell, Etene Nanai-Seturo, Jonah Lowe, Bradley Slater, Josh Ioane, Emoni Narawa and Chase Tiatia.

Moana Pasifika’s only points came from Lotu Inisi with a conversion to Christian Lealiifano.

[Source: Rugbypass.com]