COVID-19
Rugby

Early respect for the ball is vital: Byrne

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 1, 2022 5:26 pm
[Source: Fijian Drua/ Facebook]

The scores in the last two Swire Shipping Fijian Drua outings doesn’t necessarily reflect the competitiveness of the side.

Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says the team can compete if we look at the last 30 minutes of the Waratahs game and probably the second half against Brumbies.

He adds against the Waratahs, the side conceded about 20 points through their own errors like trying to play in their red zone which comes from players’ enthusiasm in playing the Drua’s game.

Article continues after advertisement

However, he says the thing they learning is the first 20 or 25 minutes of Super Rugby is going to be tough.

Byrne adds the players have learnt a lot in just two games.

“We really can only learn it even though we’ve prepared for it in the meeting room, we can only learn it when you get out on the field and those hit starts coming so our boys have learnt through the last couple of weeks that the respect for the ball early on is going to be important for us to be able to get into the game and then to be able to compete and play our game we used to play’.”

The Drua will host the Rebels at 8:45 pm on Friday and you can watch the match on the FBC Sports channel.

Also on Friday, Moana Pasifika faces the Crusaders at 6:05 pm and Force takes on Reds at 11 pm.

Three games will be played on Saturday starting with the Blues and Chiefs at 3:35 pm followed by the Hurricanes and Highlanders at 6:05 pm before Brumbies face Waratahs at 8:45 pm.

