Dyer expected to Join Biarritz next season

Fiji Airways Flying Fijians loose foward, Johnny Dyer is expected to join French club, Biarritz Olympique in the 2020-2021 season.

The 28 -year-old is currently with Top 14 club Racing 92 and was included in the rugby transfer table in Pro D2 for 2020/2021.

Dyer was instrumentals in the Flying Fijians 33-31 victory over the Barbarians at Twickenham, London last year.

He scored the final try to help the Fijians secure the win over the Barbarians.

The club has also featured former Fijians reps like Sireli Bobo, Sakeo Raloa, Samu Bale and Keponi Paul.