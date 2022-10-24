Dyer apologizes, Cocagi in, Radradra out

The Fiji Airways Flying Fijians will have the services of Johnny Dyer and Adrea Cocagi for the November Tests.

Both players were left out of Head Coach Vern Cotter’s squad released last week but the pair has been called according to Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor.

Dyer is back in the side after pulling out from the northern tour last year but played for his club.

O’Connor says Dyer has admitted his wrongdoing and is back for Fiji.

“We received an official apology from Dyer about the incident that happened during the northern tour last year which has been accepted by the coach and as such has been recalled to this regulation 9 camp for coach to have a look at him.”

Cocagi has been in sublime form in the midfield with Vilimoni Botitu for Castres in the Top 14 while Dyer is one of the standout performers for Biarritz.

O’Connor says they’ve been advised by Radradra’s club, Bristol Bears, the Somosomo man will be out for another three weeks and he’s been replaced by former national under 20 rep Cocagi.

The Flying Fijians face Scotland next Saturday at 1am followed by Ireland a week later then the last match is against the French Barbarians on November 19.