Dyer and Speight score in Biarritz win

A number of Fijians were in action in the French Top 14 this morning with four of them scoring tries.

Flying Fijians flanker Johnny Dyer and Henry Speight scored a try each to help Biarritz beat Brive 37-9.

Tevita Kuridrani was at center for Biarritz while Setareki Tuicuvu and Peniame Narisia featured for Brive.

Article continues after advertisement

Former French winger Alivereti Raka crossed twice for Clermont’s 42-20 victory against Pau.

Jale Vatubua managed to score a try for Pau this morning.

Vatubua and Lekima Tagitagivalu ran out for Pau while Raka was in action for Clermont with Peceli Yato.

In other Top 14 results, Bordeaux Begles beat Perpignan 39-13, Waisea Nayacalevu’s Stade Francais defeated Temo Mayanavanua and his Lyon side 23-18 while Virimi Vakatawa’s Racing 92 lost 21-32 to Montpellier.