Dudley ruggers eye national quarter-finals spot

The Dudley High School Under-18 rugby team

A top place finish in the Southern Zone Vodafone Deans competition is something the Dudley High School Under-18 rugby team is gunning for this year.

The Toorak-based school knows this will help secure them a spot at the national quarter-finals.

Dudley High School has so far secured one loss and two wins in its last three matches, but knows they must step up their game as the competition progresses.

Article continues after advertisement

Team manager Leone Seresere says he is impressed with the team’s performance, despite the last of preparation time.

“We really need to improve on the scrums and the lineout. We are hoping to improve on that, and we will take the boys on the ground next week. “

The competition continues this week at the Suva Grammar School grounds.