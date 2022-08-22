Dudley eyes top place finish

Secondary Schools rugby teams are ramping up their preparation after taking a week’s break from the Vodafone Deans Zonal competition.

For Dudley High School, the aim is to take out the best in the Southern Zone competition, like Marist Brothers High School and Suva Grammar.

DHS Under-18 captain Rawalui Delailoa says they are ready for the challenge ahead as they set for a top place finish.

“We are just preparing for the next quarterfinal, maybe against Marist. The only thing we can do is prepare for that. We do not know whether we are going to lose or win, we will live it up to God.”

The Toorak-based school knows this will help secure them a spot at the national quarter-finals.

The competition continues this week.