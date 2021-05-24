Du Plessis out for Blitzboks

The Springbok Sevens will miss one of their experienced players in the second Dubai leg which starts tomorrow.

Stalwart Muller du Plessis has been ruled out with a leg injury.

Du Plessis was a member of the squad that won the 2017–18 World Series, featuring in four tournaments during the season.

Also in doubt for the Blitzboks is Ryan Oosthuizen, however, he will be given as much time as possible to recover from his ankle niggle.

South Africa won a third straight tournament when they dazzled their way to a thrilling 42-7 win over the USA in an exhilarating Dubai 7s Cup final on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Fiji opens its second Dubai 7s leg campaign against France at 5.44pm tomorrow.

They will face Spain at 9.14pm and then Argentina on Saturday at 1.24am.

The Fijiana 7s side takes on Ireland at 5.22pm, USA at 8.20pm tomorrow before meeting Great Britain on Saturday at 8.29pm.

You can watch the Dubai 7s live on FBC TV.