Drug tests for Skipper Cup players from round eight

Provincial rugby players will go through drug tests from next week.

This has been confirmed to FBC Sports by Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor.

O’Connor says they are trying to work out a way and follow a process under the guidance of the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The FRU CEO adds drugs may even be related to how a player behaves on the field and he was referring to the referee alleged assault incident in Nausori last weekend.

”We now making arrangements with WADA (World Anti-Doping Agency) to have a program and a process where we will randomly test players starting in the second round (Skipper Cup) its already in our TOP (Terms of Participation) and I think after this incident (referee assault) it’s only right we look at that you know as a possible cause.”

O’Connor says this is the first time players in the local competition will be tested.

He says they are facing some challenges at the moment, however, it will not deter them from cleaning up rugby in the country.

”We have so many venues, the good thing about soccer tournament is that they all converge into one venue but that is not an excuse we want to clean the game up and we working on a process that we will communicate with the unions before the start of the second round.”

The players will be tested randomly from round eight of the Skipper Cup which is next week.