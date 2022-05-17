Drua works on breakdown

[File Photo]

One of the areas the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will work on starting today is the breakdown.

Going up against a team that’s very effective at the breakdown like Crusaders, Head Coach Mick Byrne believes if they’re not careful, the 10 time champions will take full advantage.

Byrne says they know which players are supposed to be first at a breakdown and he’ll sit down with them in this next few days.

He adds the Crusaders is one of the best teams that effectively utilize turnover balls.

“What happens in Super Rugby is that if you do arrive one metre than you should, there is probably going to be a turnover. We can’t have players to be waiting for something to happen behind the breakdown, we have to get in there and create the story that we want.”

The Drua takes on the Crusaders at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Friday at 7:05pm.

You can watch the match LIVE on the FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.