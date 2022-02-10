Home

Drua working towards lifting our standards: Ikanivere

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 24, 2022 5:27 am
[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Being one of the first 15 players that ran out for Fiji’s first Super Rugby outing is a moment that will be forever entrenched in Tevita Ikanivere’s rugby career.

The former Queen Victoria Student like others in the team is working his way to reaching the pinnacle of his rugby career.

Ikanivere says they’ve taken the positives from round one with everything else now water under the bridge.

Article continues after advertisement

“Although we didn’t do what we wanted to in that first game, I know the boys have learnt from our mistakes and I think the boys know now how the intensity work and I’m pretty sure, the boys will work towards lifting our standard too on the field so that we can match it.”

Coach Mick Byrne says the team’s expectation hasn’t changed and that is to maintain a consistent performance throughout the season.

“We knew we can play well, we knew we can be competitive. What we just needed to do is understand if we can live with the pace of the game and they certainly understood the intensity from when they last played in October 2020.”


[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Fijian Drua have taken on board the lessons learnt from round one as it prepares for voyage to Canberra this Saturday to face the ACT Brumbies at 3.45pm.

You can watch the match live and free on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

