Rugby

Drua works on basics

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
March 16, 2022 12:50 pm
[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is working on getting the basics right before its fifth-round Super Rugby Pacific match against the Western Force on Saturday.

Head Coach Mick Byrne says Super Rugby is known for its fast pace, and they’re aware that the Force will be bringing in something similar.

Byrne adds every game is different and they’ll be coming in with a new strategy against the Force.

Article continues after advertisement

“We will prepare ourselves as we have in our previous games. We will look at making sure that we get everything we want to get right. We are working around our defense and stuff, and obviously what we need to work on to meet the Western Force. Each game has its own secrecies.”


[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Drua will face the Force on Saturday at 3.35pm.


[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

Meanwhile, before that at 1pm the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will face Western Force.

You can watch both matches live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

