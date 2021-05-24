Rugby
Drua wins warmup match against Rebels
February 10, 2022 9:53 pm
Action from the Fijian Drua vs Melbourne Rebels clash [Source: Fijian Drua]
The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua defeated Melbourne Rebels 28-26 in their Super Rugby Pacific warmup match at Harlequins Rugby Club in Australia.
Both teams scored four tries each, however, the Drua converted all of theirs.
Head Coach Mick Byrne tested out different combinations and will now have a fair idea who will make the starting 15 against the Waratahs next week.
Before anything, we give thanks!
Toso Drua! pic.twitter.com/mYsC2NXqqt
— Fijian Drua (@Fijian_Drua) February 10, 2022
Flying Fijians halfback Moses Sorovi was also in action for the Rebels.
They will face the Waratahs next Friday at 8:45pm at CommBank Stadium in Paramatta.
Warming up on a warm #Melbourne afternoon.#TosoDrua pic.twitter.com/S05Sn9Q6NP
— Fijian Drua (@Fijian_Drua) February 10, 2022
All Drua matches in the Super Rugby Pacific will be shown LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.
The final moments of our trial match against the @MelbourneRebels. Once again, thanks so much Rebels, @RugbyVictoria and Harlequin Rugby. Massive vinaka sara va’levu to our Victoria vuvale who came to support the team. 💙💚
On to the season proper next Friday!#TosoDrua pic.twitter.com/e71sxwxL4z
— Fijian Drua (@Fijian_Drua) February 10, 2022