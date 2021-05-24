Home

Drua wins warmup match against Rebels

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 10, 2022 9:53 pm
Action from the Fijian Drua vs Melbourne Rebels clash [Source: Fijian Drua]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua defeated Melbourne Rebels 28-26 in their Super Rugby Pacific warmup match at Harlequins Rugby Club in Australia.

Both teams scored four tries each, however, the Drua converted all of theirs.

Head Coach Mick Byrne tested out different combinations and will now have a fair idea who will make the starting 15 against the Waratahs next week.

Article continues after advertisement

Flying Fijians halfback Moses Sorovi was also in action for the Rebels.

They will face the Waratahs next Friday at 8:45pm at CommBank Stadium in Paramatta.

All Drua matches in the Super Rugby Pacific will be shown LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

