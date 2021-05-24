Drua to set sail soon

The Fiji Rugby Union is anticipating some good news soon as it reaches the final stages of consultation with New Zealand Rugby for the 2022 Super Rugby competition.

NZR is expected to make an announcement about the Fijian Drua today.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says once the green light is given for an unconditional licence, they will need to ramp up the Fijian Drua’s planning and meet its financial obligations.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor

He adds they’re confident they’ll be in a position to join Moana Pasifika for 2022.

“We are into our final stages of discussions and hopefully this week or next week we can reach an agreement and a license can be issued to us and we can proceed with the work that needs to be done urgently.”

The final structure for next year’s Super Rugby tournament is still being finalized by Rugby Australia and NZR.