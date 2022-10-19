Drua to reveal players signed for development contracts

A few Drua players training at their new base. [File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua is expected to release the number of players that have been signed for development contracts.

Outgoing Chief Executive Brian Thorburn confirms they have signed a number of players to go through their development programs.

He says they are assembling around 10 to 12 players who are eyed to be the future of the Drua

Article continues after advertisement

“We are getting a number of players into the wider squad who will come and train with us for a couple of days a week. This is part of the strategy of developing the next set of Drua players behind the current.”

Thorburn adds they are excited about their development plans as some players hope to be with the Drua and later join the Flying Fijians.

He says these players can rest assured they will have the same development as those overseas learning professional standards and adapt to the environment.