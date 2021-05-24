Drua to perform war cry tonight

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will perform a war cry or ‘I-Bole’ at CommBank Stadium in Paramatta before playing the New South Wales Waratahs today.

It’s a new challenge which was put together by Head of Athletic Performance Nacani Cawanibuka, players with some assistance from the I-Taukei Affairs.

What’s different about the Drua ‘I-Bole’ is it starts off with the bible verse of Psalms 121:1, where the psalmist acknowledges that God is his helper.

Last night the Drua side traditionally presented the war cry to its Chief Executive Brian Thorburn and Fiji Rugby Union CEO John O’Connor in Paramatta.

In an exclusive interview with FBC Sports, Thorburn says the ‘I-Bole’ covers everything that are dear to the team.

“I understand Fijian vernacular for challenge, it’s a war cry, its got value, it expresses their religious faith, it talks to family and vuvale, it talks to the vanua, it’s been develop in our own unique way as a Drua bole, and it will spotting when they will perform.”

Head Coach Mick Byrne says fans will have to wait before kick off tonight to watch the war cry for the first time.

The Drua will only perform the ‘Bole’ tonight and also their home games.

Fans can watch the Drua against the Waratahs at 8:45 tonight on FBC Sports channel on Walesi.