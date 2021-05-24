The one-week break was an opportunity to freshen up for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and reflect on what they can do better this week against the Blues.

It’ll be a whole new ball game altogether facing New Zealand teams, especially the Super Rugby Pacific leaders, however, Head Coach Mick Byrne says the players are excited.

Byrne adds this weekend will be an opportunity for the Drua to measure themselves against the best.

“The boys have chatted about it, these are the games that they’re really looking forward to, and as we’ve said many times we’ve grown up watching Super Rugby and the teams that they’ve looked at have been the successful teams and over the years it’s been the NZ sides”

Seven games including the Super W final between the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua and Waratahs will be played at AAMI Park starting on Friday.

The Chiefs and Waratahs clash on Friday at 8pm and Moana Pasifika against Force at 10:30pm.

There’ll be three games on Saturday starting with the Fijiana and Waratahs final at 4pm, Blues and Swire Shipping Fijian Drua at 7:05pm followed by Hurricanes and Reds at 9:45pm.

On Sunday, the Highlanders meet Brumbies at 4pm then Crusaders faces Rebels at 6:30pm.

You can watch both the Fijiana and Fijian Drua games LIVE on the FBC Sports channel.