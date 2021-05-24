Home

Rugby

Drua to leave on November 4th

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
October 21, 2021 7:00 am
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Fijian Drua team will now leave for Australia on November 4th for its 2022 Super Rugby Pacific campaign.

This comes after the announcement from the New South Wales Government yesterday that from November 1st, quarantine will no longer be required for international arrivals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Fijian Drua Interim Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn, says this is good news for our local Drua players who were expected to leave the country on Saturday.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have been in close dialogue with the Australian Government, government authorities and NSW government authorities. I am delighted to share with you that we have decided to keep the team in Fiji until the 4th of November following which they will need to go directly to Australia without the need to quarantine.”

Ten players are still to be named for the Fijian Drua to complement the 22 that has already been announced for the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific.

