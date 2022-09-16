Drua to face Watahas in Super Round

[File Photo]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will play the Waratahs in the Super Round of the 2023 Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The Super Round is a showpiece event for the competition, where all 12 teams gather in Melbourne, Victoria for an action-packed three days of exciting first-class rugby at AAMI Park.

The Drua vs Waratahs match will be a repeat of the team’s first-ever Super Rugby Pacific match last season, where the Tahs beat Drua 40-10 in Sydney.

The Super Round format will kick off in round two of the 2023 competition held between the 3rd to the 5th of March.

On March 4th fellow competition newcomers Moana Pasifika will face the Chiefs before the Drua take on the Waratahs.

Fijian Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says they want to make a statement early in the competition with a good performance in the Super Round.

SANZAAR Chief Executive Brendan Morris says they are building on the lessons from last year which is to deliver an even bigger Super Round.