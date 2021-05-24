Drua to face the Tahs at Laucala

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side will host its home match against Waratahs at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

The much-anticipated clash is set for the 1st of April at the ANZ Stadium in Suva, with the game expected to be played at night.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive, Brian Thorburn confirmed this during a press conference today.

Article continues after advertisement

Thorburn says talks are underway to have another home match at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Stay with us for more.