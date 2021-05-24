Drua to face Highlanders in Fiji

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will now host its first Super Rugby match in Fiji on the 30th of April against the Highlanders.

Previously, the Drua was supposed to host the Waratahs in Fiji on the 1st of April.

Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn has confirmed this won’t be the case.

Thorburn says their first Super Rugby match against the Waratahs will be played at CommBank Stadium in Parramatta.