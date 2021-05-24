Drua to face Blues in Super Rugby Pacific debut

The Fijian Drua will be hosted by the Blues in their first Super Rugby Pacific match on the 19th of February in Eden Park, Auckland.

The Drua will play a total of 14 matches during the regular season, 11 round-robin fixtures plus the introduction of three additional rivalry matches which will see each team play a home and away series against three other teams.

All 12 clubs will have their bye in either Round 7, Round 8 or Round 9 providing a fair chance for all teams to recharge as they launch their final push for a place in the Grand Final.

The Fijian Drua is currently based in Lennox Head in New South Wales where the side is linking up with the Australian and New Zealand based players.

The regular season features a Super Round Melbourne which will see all 12 teams gather at AAMI Park in Melbourne in Round 2 for three straight days of double-headers from the 25th to 27s February.

In this match, the Drua will play Western Force.

Super Rugby Pacific 2022 Fixtures