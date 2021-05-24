Drua to be based in Australia

The Fijian Drua will be based in Australia in the next 2022 Super Rugby season.

The team will march into quarantine in Australia in the middle of October and plan to start base camp in early November.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Rugby Union Chair, Conway Begg.

Article continues after advertisement

In a press conference this morning, Begg says they will start making an announcement on players in the coming weeks as well as the head coach that has been selected.

Stay with us for more information.