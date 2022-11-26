Drua teams up with IT company

[Photo: Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans believes like any business, they need proper information and communications technology.

He says this is especially important in professional sport, with heavy reliance on software, apps, connectivity and IT hardware across all functions including the High-Performance areas.

This is one of the reasons the Drua engaged leading ICT company VT Solutions as an official partner.

Evans adds they’re delighted to welcome VT Solutions to their growing sponsor family and are grateful for their support which will enable them to meet their extensive ICT requirements.

As part of their sponsorship deal, VT Solutions will assist the franchise with all its tech systems requirements.

This includes fitting out the Drua’s brand new home base in Nadi with state of the art IT and security systems.

VT Solutions CEO Shailesh Sharma says it’s an honour and a privilege to team up with the Drua for three years of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific.