Drua team spirit remains

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua coach Mick Byrne says the team is more eager than ever to prove themselves in the Super Rugby Pacific competition.

The side lost to the Waratahs in its first match 40-10 and then to the Brumbies 42-3 yesterday.

Byrne knows they could have done better, but they’ll use this as a learning curve.

He adds this has not dampened the team’s spirit, as they aim to improve with every game.

“We will be disappointed with ourselves when we get out there on Monday and have a look at the game and we realize we could have done a little bit better at it. Having said that the spirit for our players to play and get up and go again, I think it is there for everyone to see.”

The Drua will battle the Rebels next Friday at 7.45 pm and the match will be aired live and free on FBC Sports on Walesi.