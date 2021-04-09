Drua's Super Rugby dream to come true today

The Fijian Drua looks set to be confirmed as one of the newest Super Rugby teams later today.

Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika are expected to receive the great news today as New Zealand Rugby is hosting a media conference in Auckland at 2pm.

The Fiji Rugby Union will announce the news this afternoon.

Moana Pasifika and the Drua were announced in November as NZR’s preferred partners to join an expanded 12-team competition in 2022, subject to a range of conditions, which included being able to raise at least seven million US dollars to prove they can be financially sustainable.

World Rugby last month committed US$5 million in funding over the next three years to help fund the two Pacific Islands teams.

Moana Pasifika will be initially based in South Auckland while the Fijian Drua is expected to play the bulk of their home matches in Suva, provided international travel borders are reopened.

[Source: RNZ]