Drua store opens today

A store dedicated for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua merchandise will officially open today at the Port Denarau in Nadi.

The Fijian Drua store which will be operated by Jack’s of Fiji, and will offer rugby fans the widest possible range of Drua gear.

Fijian Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says they’re working with New Balance to make the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua gear available as well.

He adds they’re happy to continue with this partnership with official retailer Jack’s of Fiji, and their initiative to create this store for fans and visitors alike.

Jack’s of Fiji Senior Executive Nikul Khatri says this a milestone achievement to partner with Fiji’s first professional rugby club.

The Fijian Drua store at Port Denarau will be officially opened at 6pm, following the conclusion of the Super W final between the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua and the Waratahs.

Fans and visitors to the Drua store will be able to meet five Drua players at the official opening of the store – Vinaya Habosi, Kalione Nasoko, Napolioni Bolaca, Kitione Salawa and Raikabula Momoedonu.