Drua reveals development squad

Taniela Rakuro [left] and Jack Volavola

For the first time, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has revealed the 12 players in its development squad.

The 12-member squad is made up of Fiji’s finest emerging players from the Deans and Skipper Cup competitions.

They are Livai Natave, Jone Naqiri, Sailosi Vukalokalo, Fred Ralulu, Joji Kunavula, Motikai Murray, Naibuka Matadigo, Philip Baselala, Isikeli Rabitu, Aisea Tuisese, Jack Volavola and Taniela Rakuro.

Out of the 12, Natave has already been capped for the Flying Fijians.

Drua coach Mick Byrne says these players can be promoted to the senior squad should there be an injury crisis.

‘Of course, those players are presenting themselves to us over the next year, and then when we revisit our squad selections for 2024 they’ve got a great opportunity to present themselves to us as a full-time contract, but we not shying away from the fact if we do have an injury crisis we can upgrade those players and move them into our playing squad’.

The development players will train alongside the main squad under the watchful eyes of Drua coaches and high-performance staff, aiming to earn a call-up to full-time professional contracts.