Drua reps return for Suva

Fijian Drua reps Sorovakatini Tuifagalele and Leone Nawai are in the Suva starting 15 for its Skipper Cup semi-final clash against Nadi this afternoon.

Nawai has been named at halfback while Tuifagalele will wear the number five jersey.

Also returning for the Skipper Cup champs is Captain James Brown who’ll be at the back of the scrum.

Suva’s lineup have the likes of Apisai Vatubuli, Lino Vasuinadi and Josefa Nasaroa up front with Sailasa Kerekere and Tuifagalele at locks.

The loose forward trio of Brown, Kolinio Tamanitoakula and Mosese Naiova are expected to play a big part in the clash.

Veteran flyhalf Ratu Meli Kurisaru will guide the backline along with Enele Malele at fullback.

Kini Vosailagi, Watisoni Sevutia, Inia Tawalo and Sakiusa Gavidi completes the Suva lineup.

Nadi hosts Suva today at 4pm at Prince Charles Park.

Meanwhile, the first game kicks off at 12pm when Nadi plays Nadroga in the first Under-19 semifinal.

Tomorrow at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori, Naitasiri faces Nadroga at 3pm.