Drua relocates to Gold Coast

The adverse weather conditions in northern New South Wales have forced the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua to relocate to the Gold Coast for rounds seven and eight of Super Rugby Pacific.

Rising water levels caused the team’s base camp at Lake Ainsworth Sport and Recreational Centre to close and on-site residents including Drua squad and staff to evacuate.

The Drua moved out of camp late yesterday to relocate on the Gold Coast while continuing preparations for the next rounds.

Lake Ainsworth runneth over. Flooding is back in town. Our prayers and thoughts go out to those affected once again in Lennox, Lismore, Ballina and North NSW who’ve been affected greatly. As Drua we have to adapt and move. Moce mada Lennox. pic.twitter.com/HjcviTmL3D — Naca Cawanibuka (@cawnac_naca) March 30, 2022

Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says they had no choice but to move to the Gold Coast for the next 10 days.

He adds it was challenging to move almost 55 people with just a few hours’ notice, but they managed to find suitable accommodation with training facilities nearby for the entire squad.