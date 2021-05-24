Drua recovered well after testing positive last month

Some players in the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side had tested positive for COVID last month but have recovered well.

Drua Interim Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says heading into the festive season last year, and the rise in cases in the New South Wales region, they had a plan in place in an event such incidences were to happen.

Thorburn has assured that all the players who were affected are recuperated and are back in training.

He adds stringent measures are now in place to ensure these incident does not occur again.

“When the players returned after Christmas they had been in the community, and COVID is very contagious with a lot of people in the community. We expected that and we weren’t naïve that there wouldn’t be any cases. But we have dealt with it very well and they have all recovered.”

The Drua are expected to announce their final three players to complete the final 40-member squad in the coming days.