Rugby

Drua ready for Grand Final

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 12, 2022 4:55 pm
The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua [Source: Fijiana Drua/Twitter]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua will fight till the final whistle to scoop the Super W title next week.

With only one more match to go, the Fijiana Drua team knows they must be prepared for whichever team they will face in the final.

The match on Thursday between the Waratahs and Queensland Reds will determine which of the two will face the Senirusi Seruvakula coached side.

Article continues after advertisement

Although the Drua automatically qualified for the grand final, Seruvakula says it will be a different ball game altogether.

“It is a big advantage for us that we are going straight to the final, but we need to work hard and reflect on today’s game. And then work on our mistakes be ready for whoever we play in the final.”

The Super W final will take place at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Australia next Saturday at 3pm.

At the same venue, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will face the Blues.

