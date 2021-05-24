Drua ready for Brumbies clash tonight

A win against the Brumbies tonight will be important for the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua.

It’s the final game against Australian teams before facing the New Zealand Super Rugby teams.

Drua half-back Frank Lomani says the players have been putting in the hard yards for the big clash tonight.

“The group we have right now is working really hard to get our second win, and that for us is not only on the weekend but, we’re working really hard in training and off the field as well”

Lomani says a win is necessary.

“We don’t take every game lightly like each game is important for us. We know that New Zealand is going to be much stronger and more challenging than the Australian teams but a win for us this week is going to be a bonus.”

The Fijian Drua face the Brumbies at 9.45pm tonight.