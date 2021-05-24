Drua prepares for Kiwi sides

It only gets harder from here as the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua prepares to face the Kiwi sides in the upcoming rounds of Super Rugby Pacific.

Following its 33-12 loss against the Brumbies over the weekend, the Drua will use this bye-week to focus on the next task.

Captain Ratu Meli Derenalagi says they will utilize the break to reflect on areas that need to be improved.

“I know that we’ll go out for this bye week and try to learn our weaknesses so when we come back well be coming back strong and try to build up and learn to be competitive again in this competition”

Drua Head Coach Mick Byrne says with some players still left to make their debut, everyone will be able to get an opportunity to play in this long season.

“It’s our first year and we are always going to play a lot of players, we are not an established team, we only have to give everyone an opportunity to play and we have to find out about our boys”

The side has one win out of eight games and plays the Blues in two weeks.