Drua players under Fiji 7s radar

Some of our Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players may be approached to join our Fiji Airways Fiji 7s squad to prepare for the Oceania, Commonwealth Games and even the World Cup 7s.

The Drua stars are on a break after their Super Rugby Pacific outing.

In an earlier interview, Head Coach Ben Gollings said one in particular he’s interested in is Kitione Salawa.

There’re other Drua players with 7s experience like Olympic gold medalist Meli Derenalagi while Vinaya Habosi, Rusiate Nasove and Onisi Ratave were also part of the Fiji 7s training squad last year.

Fiji 7s Assistant Coach Viliame Satala says with the Commonwealth Games and World Cup 7s this year, the coaching team have some Drua stars on their radar.

‘We trying to get a few Drua players and it depends on their availabilities.’

The Fiji 7s side is on a two week break after winning two gold, one silver and a bronze medal in its four outings in the World Series under Gollings and Satala.