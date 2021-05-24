Home

Drua players reminded of first impression

Venina Rakautoga
November 5, 2021 12:40 pm
Nemani Nagusa. [Source: Fijian Drua]

First impression is everything and that is what the young Fijian Drua players have been reminded of as they sail out into the Super Rugby 2022 season.

The Fiji-based players left the country yesterday and among them was experienced flanker Nemani Nagusa.

Nagusa who has donned the national jumper on numerous occasions says the players have been reminded of how important the first season will be.



“It’s very important to perform well and do well in this competition we know it will be hard work but the boys will be ready to kick in and get into work before the season starts.”

The players will be away from home for eight months and they’ll start training on Monday at the base camp in Lennox Head in New South Wales.

The Drua has already signed up 34 players and are expected to get in a few more.

