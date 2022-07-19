Drua players released for Skipper semis

A few familiar faces from the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are expected to feature in this weekend’s Skipper Cup semi-final clash.

The top four teams, Suva, Nadi, Nadroga, and Naitasiri will have some Drua influence in their respective lineups.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor says the four Unions have applied for the release of a few players.

Suva is expected to feature Leone Nawai, Apisalome Vota, and Sorovakatini Tuifagalele, Nadroga has Timoci Sauvoli and Tevita Koroiduadua while Nadi applied for Kitione Taliga and Naitasiri with Chris Minimbi.

O’Connor adds fans can expect some exciting rugby on Saturday.

“Most of the Drua players from these Unions who are not part of the Flying Fijians have been approved to play. So it should be a huge semi-final this weekend.”

Suva will meet Nadi at Prince Charles Park in Nadi in the first semi-final, while Nadroga will face Naitasiri at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori at 3pm.