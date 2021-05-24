Home

Drua players arrive home for Highlanders clash

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
April 24, 2022 8:38 pm

A few Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players have arrived at the Nadi International Airport ahead of their clash with the Highlanders in Suva next week.

The six players, Kaliopasi Uluilakeba, Teti Tela, Baden Kerr, Selestino Ravutaumada, Ratu Leone Rotuisolia and Haereiti Hetet landed in the country through the Brisbane flight and are waiting for the rest of the team who are coming in the Sydney-Nadi flight.

Drua Prop Kaliopasi Uluilakeba says he has missed his family a lot and for him, he is just glad to be back home.

Article continues after advertisement

“For me, I’m really happy to be back here, I haven’t seen my parents since 2019 when I left home to go and play overseas and so to be back here and hopefully get picked.”

The former Marist Brother High School student says he is enjoying his stint with the Drua team and the journey has been amazing.

Uluilakeba says he cannot wait for the team to play at home next week and he will also be fighting for a spot in the 23match day team.

The team will fly to Suva tonight.

They will meet the Highlanders next Saturday at the ANZ Stadium.

