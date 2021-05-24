Drua player cards available in Maggi 5-pack

The exposure and success of the Fijiana Drua is starting to attract attention.

Fans can now collect 18 Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and 12 Rooster Chicken Fijiana player cards available in the Maggi Noodles 5-pack.

This is after the Fijian Drua and Maggi Noodles formed a partnership to create excitement for Fijian shoppers.

Nestle Fiji General Manager, Tim Inkster says this is a significant partnership between two companies that have a large following in the country.

Inkster says in addition there are five golden cards to be found where customers can win a signed Drua team Jersey.

The company has launched a promotion including Drua player collector cards which is available in the 5-pack Maggi Noodles packet.

Inkster says they are happy to be able to help promote the Drua players who are returning to the country after six months of being away from family.

The promotion started on the 18th of April and each 5-pack of Maggi Noodles consists of one player collector card.