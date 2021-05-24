Drua partners with Pacific Rugby Players

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Pacific Rugby Players today announced a partnership to enhance the off-field development and activities of players.

The partnership, which also includes the Fiji Rugby Union, will see PRP advocate on behalf of and assist Drua players.

This is similar to the work done by the Rugby Union Players Association and New Zealand Rugby Players Association.

Article continues after advertisement

Drua Chief Executive Brian Thorburn says the wholesome development and independent support network of athletes is very important to the club.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says they want to see athletes gain further valuable skills and take advantage of the numerous opportunities available before they hang up their boots.

Speaking on behalf of PRP, Personal Development Manager Gaylene Osborne says they’re excited about this partnership with the Fijian Drua, and to continue their longstanding relationship with FRU.