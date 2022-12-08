Drua partners with Flicket

Flicket COO Amelia Calvert, Fijian Drua Ticketing and Memberships Manager Biu Tadranu, and Flicket CEO Ben Calvert. [Photo Supplied]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has partnered with a leading New Zealand company, Flicket, to introduce a brand new ticketing system.

This will allow fans to purchase match tickets and other products easily right through their phones on the club’s website.

In a first for Fiji, the new ticketing system will allow fans to purchase reserved Platinum or Gold seats at both Churchill Park and HFC Bank Stadium.

They can also purchase season memberships and even hospitality from the Drua website.

The Drua has also increased its distribution for the sale of physical tickets, with fans now able to purchase tickets from 17 Jacks of Fiji outlets across Fiji, as well as at Fiji Sports Council and Lautoka City Council.

Fijian Drua chief executive Mark Evans welcomed this new partnership which enables Fiji’s first fully-fledged online ticketing system at the two major sporting venues.

Evans says they are delighted to welcome Flicket to the Drua vuvale Fans can complete the purchase using M-Paisa, a credit card, or a debit card.

Flicket CEO Ben Calvert says they are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with the Fijian Drua, Fiji Sports Council and Lautoka City Council in this historic partnership.

The go-live date for purchasing on the Drua ticketing website will be announced shortly.