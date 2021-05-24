Drua participation to expose more local talent

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s participation in Super Rugby Pacific 2022 will open up a lot of opportunities for all Fijians.

This is according to Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive, John O’Connor during the launch of the team’s jersey last night and the announcement of Swire Shipping as the Drua’s major sponsor.

O’Connor says while it’s clear the players will be exposed to high level of competition and generate revenue for their families, the trickling effect of this will be much greater.

“The Fijian Drua is about creating opportunities for all eligible players and their families, for coaches and specialists, for businesses both local and international, for our fans and for the Fijian people.”

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will begin its Super Rugby Pacific campaign against the Blues on February 19th.

The match is scheduled to take place in Eden Park, Auckland in New Zealand.

[Fijian Drua Jersey for Super Rugby Pacific]

Moana Pasifika opens the competition against the Brumbies on February 18th at Mt Smart Stadium.