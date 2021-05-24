Home

Rugby

Drua on focus for next task

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
April 4, 2022 7:00 am
[Source: Fijian Drua]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will not let anything disrupt its preparation for the next few weeks.

Earlier in the week leading up to the Waratahs clash, the Drua was forced to relocate to the Gold Coast due to adverse weather conditions at basecamp in Lake Ainsworth.

Assistant coach Brad Harris says that was not an excuse for the results against the Tahs.

Article continues after advertisement

Harris says the focus will be on the next task at hand knowing that they are safe and secured in a proper facility to train in as they prepare for his weekend’s clash.

“We know that we’ve got some big tests that we’re going to have to get better at in the next few weeks and that starts with our preparations for the Brumbies”

The Drua will host the Brumbies on Saturday at 8.45pm.

