Drua ninth, Fijiana second on standings

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua remains ninth on the Super Rugby Pacific points standings after five rounds.

Fijian Drua has six points from one win and two bonus points’ losses to the Reds and Western Force last weekend.

This Friday the side will play Melbourne Rebels at 8:45pm.

Meanwhile, the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua is second on the Super W table with 12 points following its three successive wins.

The Waratahs are at the top with 15 points from three bonus points wins.

Fijiana Drua and Waratahs will play on the first of next month.