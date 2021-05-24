Drua names side for Rebels clash

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has released their starting lineup for the Super Rugby Pacific pre-season clash against the Melbourne Rebels on Saturday in Australia.

Jone Koroiduadua and Samu Tawake are the props with Tevita Ikanivere at hooker.

Ratu Rotuisolia and Isoa Nasilasila will wear the numbers four and five jerseys while Olympic gold medalist Meli Derenalagi starts at blindside flanker with Kitione Salawa at openside, and captain Nemani Nagusa will be at number eight.

[Source: Fijian Drua]

Flying Fijians halfback Simione Kuruvoli starts at nine and Baden Kerr at flyhalf.

Kalaveti Ravouvou and Apisalome Vota form the midfield combination and the back three includes wingers Vinaya Habosi and Kitione Ratu with Selesitino Ravutaumada at fullback.

The Drua takes on the Rebels at 6pm on Saturday at Harlequin Rugby Club in Melbourne.