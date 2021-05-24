Drua moves down on Super Rugby standing

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua has moved down on the Super Rugby Pacific standings after Friday’s loss to the Melbourne Rebels.

The Drua is now in 10th place, on six points.

Meanwhile Pacific island counterparts, Moana Pasifika has moved up to 11th, after its win over Highlanders.

Moana Pasifika will face the Blues next Saturday at 7.05pm while the Drua will meet the Waratahs at 8.44pm on Friday.

You can catch the Drua vs Waratahs match on the FBC Sports channel.