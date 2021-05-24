Drua midfield stock will be reinforced

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua’s midfield stock is going to be reinforced in the coming weeks.

After injuries to Kalione Nasoko, Teti Tela, Serupepeli Vularika, and Kitione Taiga, there were concerns the side will be surely affected in the long run.

Many thought Nasoko’s Super Rugby dream was over after being injured during the warm-up match against Melbourne Rebels three weeks ago but that’s not the case.

Article continues after advertisement

Drua Coach Mick Byrne says the Olympic gold medalist is one of the players expected to be back on the field soon.

“You know Kali’s got some good news his knee is not as bad as first thought so he’s now in rehab preparing to come back, Kiti Taliga is not far away as well and with Teti Tela coming back over the next week so our midfield stock will be reinforced.”

The young midfield pair of Kalaveti Ravouvou and Apisalome Vota is expected to be given another opportunity this week.

The Drua will host the Rebels at 8:45 pm on Friday at Sunshine Coast Stadium and you can watch the match on the FBC Sports channel.

Also on Friday, Moana Pasifika faces the Crusaders at 6:05 pm and Force takes on Reds at 11 pm.

Three games will be played on Saturday starting with the Blues and Chiefs at 3:35 pm followed by the Hurricanes and Highlanders at 6:05 pm before Brumbies face Waratahs at 8:45 pm.